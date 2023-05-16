Sunderland man caught drink-driving after taking brandy to ‘cure heartburn’

Leonard McConville, 65, of Priestman Court, Ford Estate, sank the liquor as a cure for tummy trouble on the advice of a friend at the end of a night out, it was said.

But he had already consumed lager and was seen walking unsteadily to his car by police at around 1.05am on Sunday, April 23.

They tailed his Audi Q7 after he got behind the wheel and set off along Tunstall Road and into Leechmere Road, Hillview.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said he was pulled over after he veered into the centre of the highway and signalled when not required.

A breath test showed he was approaching twice the legal limit for alcohol, leading to his arrest.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to drink driving – his second such offence – and was banned from the roads for a year.

Mrs Beck said: “Police were in Derwent Street when they saw Mr McConville in the company of a female walking towards an Audi Q7.

“They noticed that he was a little unsteady on his feet. He got into the driver’s seat and headed out into Tunstall Road.

“His vehicle was veering into the centre of the road, and he indicated when he didn’t need to.

“Police caused the vehicle to stop, and they could smell alcohol. He said he’d consumed three pints of lager.”

McConville gave a roadside breath test reading of 60mcg of alcohol, a level which had fallen to 48mcg by the time of two evidential samples at a police station. The legal limit is 35mcg.

The court was told McConville was also banned for drink driving in December 1998.

Sandra Fife, defending, said: “He’s been in the Forces. On this night, he’d been suffering for some time from heartburn and wasn’t feeling great.

“He says he’d had two shandies and one pint but what appears to have caused the problem is that he was speaking to someone about his heartburn.

“They said a sip of brandy would help. He wasn’t sure about that, but it appears that’s what may have put him over the limit.

“He wishes he’d had something to eat but because of his heartburn, he didn’t feel like it.”