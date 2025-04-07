Sunderland man breaches bail conditions to chase escaped dog

NW

A Sunderland man breached his bail conditions by going outside when he should have been indoors to chase after his friend’s escaped dog.

Paul Stoddart, 35, swung into action when informed the pet had run loose near his home in Ridley Terrace, Hendon, on Monday, March 31, a court heard.

Stoddart caught the pooch but his good Samaritan act led to him being out and about past his 7pm court-ordered tagged curfew time.

He did not get back home until 24 minutes later which meant an electronic alert was sent to the company monitoring his whereabouts.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Stoddart admitted breaching his bail conditions.

The offender is subject to a 7pm to 7am curfew and a sleep at home requirement ahead of his sentencing on two admitted offences.

He is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, May 22, on charges of violent disorder and burglary other than a dwelling.

Magistrates agreed to re-bail him on the same conditions but warned he would likely be remanded into custody if he fails to comply again.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “It’s a time violation. He’s on a curfew and is not meant to be out after 7pm but on this occasion he was.

“It seems he got back at 7.24pm. There was a call to his home by the monitoring people at 8.18pm and he said he had been in at 7pm exactly.

“I think he has accepted that that is not quite right.”

Angus Westgarth, defending, told magistrates: “He’s been on bail for four or five months. The sentencing date keeps being pushed back by the crown court.

“He was outside the property for about twenty minutes. His friend’s dog had escaped. He ran after it and brought it back.

“That’s the top and bottom of it. I ask you to re-bail him with a warning that any other breach will not be tolerated.”

Magistrates agreed to that request, but Gary Cracknell, chair of the bench, told Stoddart: “This is your first breach of bail.

“This will be your last breach of your bail conditions. If you are brought back to court, you will be remanded until your sentencing appearance."