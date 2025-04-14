Sunderland man breached restraining order by allowing woman into his bed

NW

A Sunderland man breached a restraining order by allowing a woman he is prohibited from being with into his bed, a court heard.

Danny Matuszek, 27, was ordered by a court to stay away from her after he assaulted and strangled her while they dated in 2023 – and was jailed.

Under the terms of the two-year order, Matuszek, of Gainsborough Road, Grindon, can have no contact with her.

But she was found willingly in his bed at that address when police came calling to make inquiries on Sunday, April 13.

Officers brought a charge against him despite the woman refusing to cooperate with their inquiry and saying she wanted the order lifted.

Prosecutor Clare Irving said: “There was a report of concern for a female. The defendant’s mother answered the door and let officers in.

“They went into one bedroom, which was occupied by a younger child and a dog, and they tried a second bedroom.

“She was found lying in the bed. Obviously, there was contact with the woman. The defendant was cautioned and arrested and taken to a police station.

“He no-commented all questions. There’s no statement from the victim, she wasn’t supportive.

“The case is brought by the police who found her at the property and in the defendant’s bed.

“He was last in court in 2023, when he was sentenced in respect of the matters for which the restraining order was brought. There was a term of imprisonment.”

Matuszek, who was at the property, pleaded guilty to a charge of breach of a restraining order.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said Matuszek and the woman believed the restraining order had ended.

He added: “It’s also a case where the victim hasn’t made a complaint. She made it clear to police that she thought the restraining order had finished.

“She doesn’t want any prosecution at all. She was willingly with Danny. She was at his house and up in his bedroom.”

Magistrates fined Matuszek £120, with £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

They warned him the restraining order does not end until August 17 and any further contact with the woman remained a criminal offence.