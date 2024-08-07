A brute who bit a woman twice during an attack then had a violent stand-off with police has been put behind bars.

Brandon Moffatt. | Northumbria Police.

Brandon Moffatt had been drinking with the victim at her home but became abusive and threatening.

Prosecutor David Povall told Newcastle Crown Court: "He accepts saying he would kill her but he didn't intent her to fear that would in fact happen. He describes that as a figure of speech.

"He bit her twice, to the thigh once and to the back and grabbed her by the mouth.

"They each slapped the other.

"He said after grabbing her mouth he saw some blood and he stopped as he felt bad about it."

The court heard the woman ran for help and Moffatt violently struggled with officers while being arrested.

He assaulted two of them while lashing out and incapacitant spray was used in the attempt to detain him.

Moffatt, 25, of Newcastle Road, Sunderland, who has a criminal record, admitted assault and two assaults on an emergency worker.

Jessica Slaughter, defending, said Moffatt tried to resist being arrested and accepts he is in the wrong but added: "At one point there were ten police officers on Mr Moffatt while he was on the ground.

"The officers were shouting and swearing at him."

Miss Slaughter said footage from the arrest scene shows officers punched and kicked Moffatt while trying to detain him.

Miss Slaughter added that Moffatt is "making progress" while in custody

Mr Recorder Toby Hedworth KC told Moffatt: "The police were rather rough with you, I say no more about that than that but the fact is they attempted to arrest you and you struggled violently to prevent them doing so.

"That was the context in which you assaulted two officers."

Moffatt was sentenced to 18 weeks behind bars.