Sunderland man bit police officer on arm after being accused of shoplifting

Jordan Graham, 31, bit the policeman on his forearm during a struggle outside a city outlet on Saturday, May 29.

Graham, of Donnison Gardens, Hendon, caused bruising but did not break the skin.

He was not charged with any shop theft and should just have come quietly, his solicitor admitted at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

But Graham, who has 28 previous convictions, has racked up jail time since the assault.

The court heard he was put behind bars for eight weeks in December for a domestic-related offence.

And a further month was later added for a criminal damage crime, with his liberty being restored in February.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “The incident happened when an officer responded to a report of a shoplifter.

“The defendant matched the description and he was detained and cautioned but tried to run away.

“During the incident he has managed to bite the officer on the arm.

“The crown would say it’s greater harm but lesser culpability. It’s aggravated by his previous convictions.

“There was a deliberate bite and it was against an emergency worker.”

Graham initially denied a charge of common assault on an emergency worker but pleaded guilty on the day of trial.

Two further charges – assault, and causing criminal damage – were dropped by prosecutors.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “This wasn’t a pleasant offence at all, it was wrong.

“He was suspected of theft but was never charged but he was dealt with for the aftermath.

“I think the time has come for Mr Graham. He’s got too old for this, he has to learn to control his temper and get mental health support.”

Deputy District Judge Gareth Williams said the fact the attack had happened during a pandemic was an “increased element of harm”.

He told Graham he had “resisted violently” – and ordered him to pay the officer £200 compensation.

Judge Williams also sentenced him to a 12-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days, and fined him £120.