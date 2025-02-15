Sunderland man banned girlfriend from contraception and 'disgusting' breastfeeding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man stopped his girlfriend from using contraception then banned her from breastfeeding their baby because he found it "disgusting".

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Shipley made the woman feel like a "pervert" for wanting to feed the child naturally and she even had to install CCTV inside her own home because of his vile behaviour towards her and her family.

Northumbria Police

Newcastle Crown Court heard the couple were together for over two years and he was controlling from the start but she finally found the courage to report him to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Jordan Parkinson told the court: "She described she had been assaulted and had been controlled by him."

Miss Parkinson said Shipley even dictated what the family watched on television and added: "The defendant would tell the complainant when she could go out, who she could see and would make derogatory comments about her and her property.

"He threatened to end the relationship if she didn't have a contraceptive implant removed, forcing her to have a child with him. She fell pregnant and he refused to let her breast feed the baby, saying it was disgusting."

Miss Parkinson said Shipley assaulted the woman, including when she was pregnant and she installed CCTV in her home as a result. That captured him headbutting her during a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested then released with bail conditions not to contact her but later went on to smash her car window with a brick.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she had been left psychologically and emotionally damaged by his crimes and he continues to "haunt her mind" despite having been remanded in custody.

She said: "He prevented me breastfeeding because he found it disgusting. He made me feel like a pervert simply for wanting to feed my own child."

The woman said he had "completely leeched on my resources" after wasting his money on drink, drugs and gambling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that she feels she may have to move home in order to feel safe, which would cause disruption to her family.

Shipley, 32, of Ringwood Square, Sunderland, who has 17 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour, assault by beating, and criminal damage.

He was jailed for 34 months and given an indefinite restraining order.

Kate Barnes, defending, said: "He accepts full responsibility for his appalling actions and he expresses a desire to make changes to himself. The impairment of his judgement is explained, in part, by his abuse of alcohol and cocaine at the time.

"He expresses remorse."