Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An alcoholic has been banned by a court from visiting his mum’s home after he damaged her car and freezer during a drunken attack.

Phillip Anderson, 35, had downed two litres of wine and four cans of lager when he saw red and lashed out on Friday, August 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homeless offender had been allowed to sleep in his mother’s estate car outside her home in Pilgrim Close, Monkwearmouth, Sunderland, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he has now been ordered to stay away from her street after he caused an estimated £1,130 of damage to the motor and £200 to a freezer and food inside.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The complainant is the defendant’s mother.

“What she describes is the defendant sleeping in her vehicle nearby. She describes him as banging on her window and asking to come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She also says he was throwing items in the back garden. She then describes him as returning to her car and causing damage, including to the bonnet.”

Ms Kaur said among the items thrown by Anderson was food taken from a freezer kept in his mum’s shed.

Anderson, who has 52 previous convictions from 75 offences, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

He was last before the courts in May last year, when he was jailed for eight weeks for breaching the terms of a criminal behaviour order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Smith, defending, said he had represented Anderson for several years and described him as having a “profound” problem with alcohol.

He said his client’s issues with booze had almost led to his death, but he was seeking professional support and had tried to detox.

Mr Smith added: “He is having two or three drinks a day to stop him killing himself through the shakes.

“Every now and again he falls off the wagon, which his mum doesn’t like, and they get into conflict.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Zoe Passfield sentenced Anderson to a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days, and ordered him to pay his mother £300 compensation.