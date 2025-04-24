Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland dad has been banned from the roads after crashing his car into a parked motor and two lampposts as he drove home from the pub in the early hours of New Year’s Day (2025).

Aiden Rutter, 24, of Howe Square, Pennywell, then fled the scene in North Hylton Road, Marley Pots, on foot at around 3.20am on Wednesday, January 1.

He was chased by the police.

He was chased by police summoned by the owner of the vehicle he struck and subdued by defensive spray after turning aggressive.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he was jailed for 16 weeks but walked free after the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

Prosecutor Emily Hunt said: “Police attended in relation to a road traffic accident.

“There was extensive damage to street furniture including a wall, and two lampposts had been knocked down.

“A witness heard a commotion in the street and saw that a Nissan had caused damage to his vehicle.

“The defendant was in his vehicle and was attempting to drive it. He then ran off.

“Officers observed him removing keys from his pocket and throwing them to the floor.

“They caught up with him and a PAVA spray had to be used. He was taken to hospital.”

Ms Hunt said Rutter, a grounds worker, later refused to provide a specimen of blood when requested.

Rutter, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to resisting police, driving without due care and attention and driving without consideration for others.

He also admitted driving without insurance, two counts of failing to stop after an accident and failing to provide a sample.

Alastair Naismith, defending, told magistrates they should not jail sole breadwinner Rutter for reasons including the impact it would have on his wife and baby.

Mr Naismith added: “I think it’s important to understand some of the things that had gone on.

“He was the parent of a new baby, and his partner had stopped working and by this point, nine months in, he was working more hours than usual.

“They had just taken out a new mortgage. It meant when he went out that night, he went harder than he planned, he got more drunk.

“He hadn’t meant to drive at all, that’s why he took the car to the city centre. After that, it snowballed.

“He has now lost his job. He’s going to have to rebuild, he’s confident he can get employment.

“He is genuinely a productive member of society who has made a mistake. He was previously an upstanding member of society.”

Magistrates jailed Rutter for eight weeks for failing to provide a sample.

They jailed him for four weeks for each count of failing to stop, two run consecutively to each other and to the eight weeks, all suspended.

There was no penalty for any other charge, and Rutter was banned from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay £250 compensation to the Nissan owner.

John Lee, chair of the bench, told him: “Quite some New Year’s Eve you had, Mr Rutter. You got yourself into a whole heap of bother.”