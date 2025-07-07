Sunderland man banned from roads for drink driving to McDonald's

Stock image | Stock image

A peckish Sunderland motorist caught drink driving after popping to a McDonald’s drive-thru for a bite is starting an 18-month roads’ ban.

Michael Massey, 43, was staying at a hotel near the branch on the Felling Bypass at Gateshead when he got the nibbles on Saturday, May 31, a court heard.

Massey, of Celandene Gardens, Moorside, had been out boozing and chanced his hand by getting behind the wheel of his powerful Range Rover.

But he was spotted having difficulties manoeuvring his motor at the back of the eatery, prosecutor Emily Sanderson told magistrates in South Tyneside.

Police arrived and breath tested the business start-up boss, who gave a reading for alcohol of over twice the limit.

Ms Sanderson said: “The defendant was seen to be reversing a grey Range Rover out of a car park bay.

“It was reported that there was a driver who was intoxicated. Police arrived and asked the defendant to get into their car.

“He failed the roadside breath test. It’s a disqualification of between 17 and 22 months.”

Massey, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving.

He gave a reading in breath for alcohol of 84mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Nigel Hedley, defending, said: “It’s quite right that the defendant was in fact driving the vehicle.

“He had been out for some drinks and decided that he wanted some food to eat. He was staying at a hotel nearby.

“He drove to the McDonald’s and decided to drive back, and it was then that the police stopped him.

“There’s nothing to say that the manner of driving was anything less than that of a competent driver.

“He is currently developing a business. He has to drive for work.

“He will have to travel onto sites, and he will have to employ someone to drive him to and from his work.

“I ask that you keep the period of disqualification to a minimum.”

Magistrates accepted Massey had driven only a short distance and had cooperated with police at the roadside and after his arrest.

They also fined him £250, with a £100 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.