Sunderland man banned from driving after being found with cocaine in his system

A Sunderland motorist who was exceeding the speed limit while high on drugs has been banned from the roads but spared jail.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Production operative Brandon Slee, 26, is starting a 30-month disqualification after his excessive speed in his VW Polo put police on his tail.

Slee, of Amara Square, Farringdon, was also given a suspended eight weeks prison sentence by magistrates in South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court. | NW

They heard he was spotted on St Nazaire Way, Ryhope, on Sunday, June 2, and failed a roadside drug swipe after being pulled over.

Three substances were found in his system at above legal limits in an evidential blood sample he provided after his arrest.

They were cocaine and its breakdown product BZE, and depression and pain treatment substance ketamine.

Slee faced only a single charge of drug driving, to which he pleaded guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Holly Clegg said: “An officer stopped the defendant after observing him driving at excess of the speed limit.

“The officer had to drive in excess of 80mph to catch up. When stopped, the defendant’s pupils were dilated, and he was flushed and clammy.

“A roadside drug swipe was positive. The vehicle was searched, and a small bag of cocaine was found.

“This is charged as one offence but there’s evidence of more than one drug in his system. There were three drugs in his system

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would suggest that the speed that the defendant was going should be taken into account. There were also signs of impairment.

“It’s a starting point of 12 weeks custody to 26 weeks, and a disqualification of between 29 months and 36 months.”

Slee’s blood reading for cocaine was 22mcg, against a legal limit of 10mcg, and for BZE of 200mcg, with the limit being 50mcg.

His reading for ketamine was 77mcg, against a legal limit of 20mcg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus Westgarth, defending, disputed the police’s claim around Slee’s driving speed, adding: “They said they had to drive at 80 miles per hour.

“They don’t say if that’s from a standing start and they don’t say what speed he was driving at, what the distance was or anything like that.

“We have no idea what speed he was driving at. It’s not clear if he was driving at 80mph or if they had to drive at 80mph to catch up. It’s hopeless.

“The defendant has no previous convictions and has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s 26 and in full-time employment. The shock to the system of being arrested and having to appear before the court has been a salutary lesson to him.

“I accept that there’s more than one drug in his system. He’s a young man who made an error of judgement.

“It was a mistake that puts him before the criminal justice system for the first time in his life."

Magistrates said they did not take Slee’s alleged speed when driving as a factor in sentencing but said he had been in excess of the limit.

Slee must pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.