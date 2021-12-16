Sunderland man attacked and poured wine over woman who helped get him off drugs

Scott Bennett, 52, poured wine over her head and pushed her onto a sofa at her Wearside home.

Bennett, of High Street East, Sunderland city centre, was heard launching the attack in a phone call of concern his victim girlfriend made to her daughter.

In a police interview after his arrest, Bennett admitted the wine pouring had been for one purpose only – to spare him from striking her with the bottle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he admitted a charge of assault by beating on Monday, June 7.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “They had been in a relationship for five years. She is deemed as being at high risk at his hands.

“Police attended her address after they received a call from her daughter that he was making threats to her.

“The daughter could hear the defendant shouting in the background.

“He stated he had poured wine over her mum’s head and that the daughter needed to come to the address.

“When the police arrived, he said he had poured wine over her head and had grabbed her arms.

“Police noticed bruising on her upper right arm. He said pouring wine over her was an alternative to hitting her on the head with the bottle.

“He also said he had pushed her onto the settee but may have caused the bruising while asleep having a nightmare.”

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Bennett has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following the death of a family member.

She added: “He has nightmares about that still. He had also developed a drug habit.

“He’s sad about what’s happened with this lady because he credits her with getting him off drugs.

“There’s been no contact between them since July and there’s not going to be any.”

Bennet was sentenced to a 24-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days and a Building Better Relationship programme requirement.

He must also abide by a three-month, 7pm to 7am curfew, and pay his victim £100 compensation, with a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.