Sunderland man assaulted police officer who was there to help him

A police officer almost blacked out after he was placed in a headlock in the street by a father-of-four who he was trying to help.

Officers attended Samuel Robinson's address in October 2020 and things quickly turned sour after he became angry and agitated.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that officers had gone to speak to him to take statements after the 52-year-old made a report of concern in relation to a separate matter.

Ellen Wright, prosecuting, said the defendant was then made aware by somebody else that the alleged suspects were outside the property.

Ms Wright said: "At that point, Mr Robinson left the property and he was out of sight of the officers momentarily but when he came back, he appeared angry.

"He was shouting, he was swearing. The police officer took hold of Mr Robinson's arm and he aggressively pulled away from him."

The court heard that, worried for his safety, the officer pulled Robinson to the floor but at that point the defendant placed him in a headlock with his right arm.

Ms Wright added: "Both Mr Robinson and the officer stood up and Mr Robinson continued to hold him in a headlock, pushing against his neck.

"He described Mr Robinson's arm as being wrapped tightly around his neck and it was difficult for him to breathe."

The court heard he eventually let go of his grip after he was hit with the officer's protective spray.

Robinson, of Kesteven Square, Downhills, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced him to four months suspended for 18.

She told him: "What you did on the 31st of October, which is approaching its third anniversary, was unacceptable.

"Assaulting police officers on their duty makes their difficult job all the more harder.

"The police struggle to recruit people. We have a police shortage in part because people perceive the role as not a safe one and not a respectable job."

Shada Mellor, defending, said her client had sought out support for depression and was awaiting assistance from his GP.

Ms Mellor added: "He has also asked probation service can even offer him more support and more rehabilitation days."