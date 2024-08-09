Sunderland man assaulted girlfriend weeks into whirlwind relationship

By Karon Kelly
Published 9th Aug 2024, 14:47 GMT
A woman who moved in with her boyfriend just 48-hours after they got together was attacked by him twice.

Scott King. | Northumbria Police.

Scott King became violent just five weeks into the whirlwind romance with the victim, who was already vulnerable and was left at rock bottom.

 

Prosecutor Joe Culley told Newcastle Crown Court the attacks happened just days apart in December last year.

 

Mr Culley said: "She had been in a relationship with the defendant for around five weeks up to December 12, when it ended.

 

"They met through friends when she was living in Sunderland and two days after meeting she moved in with him."

 

The court head the couple used drugs and alcohol and King was violent when intoxicated.

 

The first attack happened when King accused the victim of taking some of his drugs.

 

Mr Culley said: "On this occasion he punched the side of her face and caught her ear, which perforated the drum.

 

"He dragged her by the top from the kitchen to the passageway and threw her against the radiator, calling her a tramp and s***."

 

The court heard the victim was left with difficulty hearing from one ear due to the perforation.

 

Mr Culley said the second attack happened after King received a payout from the council, which they used to purchase drugs.

 

After taking what was bought King became "paranoid" and accused her of stealing his crack cocaine.

 

King then hit the woman's face with his palm, kicked her body and kicked her out of the address.

 

She went back to collect her coat to protect her from the rain and King warned he would "snap her neck".

 

King, 44, of Ravensworth Street, Sunderland, who has a criminal record and was on a suspended sentence at the time, admitted two charges of assault.

 

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said King has used drugs "almost all of his life" and was using more than usual at the time due to a family bereavement but understands he has to stop.

 

Miss Moscardini added: "He does accept the violence wasn't warranted in any way and regrets causing her any harm."

 

King was sentenced to 32 months behind bars with a five year restraining order.

