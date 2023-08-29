Sunderland man 'ashamed of himself' after groping teenager

A man who sexually assaulted a stranger in a business premises has kept his freedom.Paul Sawyers sat next to the teenager and groped her.

The now 22-year-old, of The Oaks West, Sunderland, who has a criminal record but no prior convictions for sex offences, was arrested afterwards.

He later admitted one count of sexual assault.

At Newcastle Crown Court Mr Recorder Gordon told him: "I must deal with you for a single but very serious matter. You're now 22-years-of-age, at the time the offence was committed you were 20-years-old."

The court heard Sawyers entered the premises and "touched her intimately", but it was accepted that it was over her clothing.The judge added: "It has continued to affect her. This was a gross invasion of her privacy."

Lee Fish, defending Sawyers, told the court a suspended sentence could be imposed to allow his client to get the help he needs.

He said: "In my submission a sentence of imprisonment with all of the conditions which are imposed will not only help the defendant but it will also help the public because this is a defendant, who while he is still just ayoung man, has to sort himself out."

Mr Fish added: "He is thoroughly ashamed of himself."

The court heard he also has family support.

He sentenced him to nine months suspended for two years, alongside 65 days of rehabilitation activities.

Sawyers must also complete 12 sessions of a sex offender's course and a mental health treatment programme.

The judge added: "There are people prepared to help you. I've offered you a lot of help, take it."