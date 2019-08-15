Sunderland man arrested on suspicion of meeting an underage girl following sexual grooming
A man has been arrested on suspicion of meeting a female under the age of 16 following sexual grooming in Sunderland.
By Poppy Kennedy
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 10:48
Officers were called in the early hours of Wednesday, August 14, to the Ford Estate area of Sunderland.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “A man was arrested on suspicion of meeting a female under the age of 16 following sexual grooming.
“We made the arrest at Ford Estate area of Sunderland.
“He had been released under investigation pending further inquiries.”