A Sunderland man who displays classic signs of alcoholism is an “easy target” for police to arrest, his solicitor told a court.

Gerry Armstrong said client Gavin Sproat, 37, is often unsteady on his feet and talking loudly in public – both indicators of being boozy.

Mr Armstrong said these were factors at play when officers arrested Sproat, of Zetland Square, Monkwearmouth, in city centre Fawcett Street on Friday, June 23.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were also told there was finally a positive side to heavily convicted Sproat’s appearance before a court.

After racking up 43 previous convictions for 78 offences, he is taking serious steps to reduce his alcohol intake by engaging with a support service.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “It’s quite a straightforward offence. At 5.20pm police officers attended and saw two males squaring up to each other.

“One was Mr Sproat who was saying, ‘Watch what happens’. It was just outside the Wilko store.

“Police asked him to stop and to move on but he’s shouting to the other male. The officer could smell intoxicants.

“Mr Sproat was clearly drunk, and he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly. It’s fair to say he’s no stranger to the courts.”

Sproat pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in public.

A support worker from a Sunderland-based organisation attended the hearing to confirm Sproat was engaging well with its services to wean himself off alcohol.

Mr Armstrong added: “He’s here with his key worker who is helping him with his alcohol problem.

“Mr Sproat is an easy target for the police. They see him in the city centre. He’s drunk and he can’t be anything but be drunk until he’s off it.

“He was taken to the police station and kept in for three or four hours and then released.

“What is the point of keeping giving him a fine when that doesn’t solve the problem?”

Magistrates sentenced Sproat, who owes the courts £1,200 from past offending, to a six-month conditional discharge.