Sunderland man arrested and three dogs seized as part of North Yorkshire Police badger-baiting inquiry

Police say “the photos in this animal welfare case are so graphic we can’t show you them”.

The Sunderland suspect was arrested in connection with the North Yorkshire Police inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement read: “We also took three dogs off him on animal welfare grounds. They were all injured. One had severe injuries to its neck.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a Sunderland man in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged badger baiting.

“They were all taken to an RSPCA vet for treatment and are now being well looked after.

“It happened after our Richmondshire Neighbourhood Policing Team responded to reports of poaching in a rural location a few nights ago.

“We made inquiries at the scene and detained a man in his 20s from the Sunderland area.

“We’ve searched the area and sadly found a dead badger and a disturbed set.