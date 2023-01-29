Sunderland man arrested and three dogs seized as part of North Yorkshire Police badger-baiting inquiry
A man has been arrested and three dogs seized as part of a badger-baiting investigation.
Police say “the photos in this animal welfare case are so graphic we can’t show you them”.
The Sunderland suspect was arrested in connection with the North Yorkshire Police inquiry.
A statement read: “We also took three dogs off him on animal welfare grounds. They were all injured. One had severe injuries to its neck.
“They were all taken to an RSPCA vet for treatment and are now being well looked after.
“It happened after our Richmondshire Neighbourhood Policing Team responded to reports of poaching in a rural location a few nights ago.
“We made inquiries at the scene and detained a man in his 20s from the Sunderland area.
“We’ve searched the area and sadly found a dead badger and a disturbed set.
“The man has been arrested and interviewed on suspicion of a wildlife offence, breaching a dog control order and theft of a mobile phone.”