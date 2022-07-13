Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliott John Stables, 28, of Finsbury Street, has been charged with one count of robbery following an alleged incident on Durham Road at 8.30pm on Thursday, July 7.

Northumbria Police said officers were called after it was reported that a 27-year-old man was approached by three other men and for reasons yet to be established, one of the men then struck the victim on the back of his head with a heavy object before taking his mobile phone and wallet.

Police say the victim was knocked unconscious and was later taken to hospital with serious head injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

Police have charged one man with robbery following the alleged incident.

Three men are said to have fled the scene on foot, and the incident was reported to police.

Stables appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Friday, July 9 and he was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Newcastle Crown Court, scheduled for August 8.

Police said that a 22-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the incident and he remains in custody at this time.

Officers are now appealing to the public for information that may assist their ongoing investigation.