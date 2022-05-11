Sunderland man appears in court charged with spate of commercial burglaries

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham Constabulary said the alleged offences saw 11 commercial properties targeted in Horden with damage caused to fruit machines as well as cash being stolen.

Robert Alan Coles has been charged with eight counts of burglary, three counts of attempted burglary and two counts of theft from motor vehicle.

Coles, 45, of Tower Street West, Sunderland, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 11.

Durham Crown Court.

No pleas were entered and Coles was remanded into custody.