Sunderland man appears in court charged with arson attack on Hylton Road house
A man has appeared in court charged with arson following a fire where a woman jumped free of the flames from an upstairs window.
The emergency services were called to Whitehall Terrace, on Hylton Road in Sunderland, at around 12.30am on Tuesday, August 6.
A 50-year-old woman taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she lept from an upstairs window and into the yard at the back of the flat.
Three cats and three kittens were also rescued from the home.
Robert Barnett, 28, of Whitehall Terrace, has now appeared before magistrates charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
He was given conditional bail until Monday, September 9, when he was told to attend Newcastle Crown Court.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to tackle the blaze, while the North East Ambulance Service dispatched two paramedic ambulances and a Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.