Sunderland man appears in court after violence at a Black Lives Matter march
A Sunderland man has appeared in court to admit being involved in violence which marred a Black Lives Matter march in Newcastle.
Stephen Jenkins, 63, of Redmond Square, Redhouse, threw a can at police at the height of the protest on Saturday, June 13, last year.
It led to a charge of violent disorder, to which he pleaded guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Jenkins was one of 27 people from across the North East to come before the court to face the same charge.
Prosecutor Jeanette Smith told the court: “Steven Jenkins has been provided with CCTV footage of his involvement.
“It shows him throwing a can towards police at the height of the protest.”
District Judge Paul Currer ordered a pre-sentence report be compiled by the Probation Service looking into Jenkins’s background and offending.
He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, July 28,