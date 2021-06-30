Sunderland man appears in court after violence at a Black Lives Matter march

Stephen Jenkins, 63, of Redmond Square, Redhouse, threw a can at police at the height of the protest on Saturday, June 13, last year.

It led to a charge of violent disorder, to which he pleaded guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Jenkins was one of 27 people from across the North East to come before the court to face the same charge.

Stephen Jenkins leaving South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Prosecutor Jeanette Smith told the court: “Steven Jenkins has been provided with CCTV footage of his involvement.

“It shows him throwing a can towards police at the height of the protest.”

District Judge Paul Currer ordered a pre-sentence report be compiled by the Probation Service looking into Jenkins’s background and offending.

He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, July 28,

The violent disorder charge states all were present together with three or more people who used or threatened unlawful violence.

It also accuses them of conduct which would cause another person present to fear for their personal safety.