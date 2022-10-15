News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland man appears in court accused of possessing indecent child images

A Sunderland man accused of possessing indecent child images has appeared in court.

Andrew Duncan, 24, of Offerton Street, Millfield, is alleged to have been found with seven prohibited images of a child on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, prosecutors told South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

He is also alleged to have been in possession of two indecent images at the highest category A and eight at the lowest category C.

Duncan did not enter pleas to two charges of making an indecent or pseudo-photograph of a child and one of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Paul McAlindon, defending, made no representations.

Magistrates granted Duncan unconditional bail and sent his case to be heard at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, November 8.