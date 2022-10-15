Andrew Duncan, 24, of Offerton Street, Millfield, is alleged to have been found with seven prohibited images of a child on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, prosecutors told South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

He is also alleged to have been in possession of two indecent images at the highest category A and eight at the lowest category C.

Duncan did not enter pleas to two charges of making an indecent or pseudo-photograph of a child and one of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Paul McAlindon, defending, made no representations.