Sunderland man appears in court accused of possessing indecent child images
A Sunderland man accused of possessing indecent child images has appeared in court.
Andrew Duncan, 24, of Offerton Street, Millfield, is alleged to have been found with seven prohibited images of a child on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, prosecutors told South Tyneside Magistrates Court.
He is also alleged to have been in possession of two indecent images at the highest category A and eight at the lowest category C.
Duncan did not enter pleas to two charges of making an indecent or pseudo-photograph of a child and one of possessing a prohibited image of a child.
Paul McAlindon, defending, made no representations.
Magistrates granted Duncan unconditional bail and sent his case to be heard at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, November 8.