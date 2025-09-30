Sunderland man appears in court accused of attacking two women
Douglas Rogers, 49, did not enter pleas to six charges including inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Rogers, of Cullercoats Road, Hylton Castle, is alleged to have committed all offences in Sunderland on Saturday, September 27.
He is alleged to have carried out one offence only against one of his alleged victims - the GBH attack.
Against the second woman, he is accused of four offences.
They are an assault by beating, intentional strangulation and two counts of causing criminal damage against her property.
The criminal damage matters are that he allegedly smashed her mobile phone and Nissan Note car to a total of £1,150.
He also faces a charge of possession of an offensive weapon – a hammer – in Hendon Burn Avenue West, Hendon.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Zoe Passfield told him the GBH allegation could only be heard at a higher crown court.
She remanded him into custody to appear next at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, October 27.