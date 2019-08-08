Sunderland man admits stealing beer, cider and washing powder in Sainsbury's supermarket dash
A serial thief with more than 20 convictions has pleaded guilty to a shoplifting spree at a Sunderland supermarket.
Eric Drinkald stole beer, cider and washing powder from the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Silksworth – and was spotted in CCTV entering the shop, loading up the trolley and leaving the premises without paying.
Paul Anderson, prosecuting, told the court that Drinkald has 23 previous convictions for 60 offences – and that 16 of these are for theft.
Before this charge, which was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 6, he was most recently before the courts in June this year.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The incident at Sainsbury’s happened on Sunday, February 24.
Drinkald, who is 35 and of Byron Street, Sunderland, was handed a 12-month conditional discharge by magistrates and ordered to pay £85 in costs and £20 victim surcharge.
To date, he owes the court £3,189 in outstanding fines.