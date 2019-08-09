Sunderland man admits setting fire to wheelie bin to 'get rid of rats'
A man who torched his neighbour’s wheelie bin in Sunderland said he did it to scare rats away from his property.
By Debra Fox
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 06:00
Liam Hunt admitted one charge of arson at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Prosecutor Paul Anderson told the court that 31-year-old Hunt was captured on a neighbour’s CCTV footage setting fire to the bin, which is worth £25, and running back to his home.
Hunt, of Percival Street, Pallion, has 15 previous convictions for 29 offences – but is engaging well with the probation service as part of an ongoing community order.
He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.