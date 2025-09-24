Sunderland man admits carrying a bladed article in a public place

A Sunderland man frisked by police over fears he had a bottle containing illegal ammonia was instead found in possession of a blade, a court heard.

Steven Corkin, 44, did have a container with a liquid inside when confronted in Portchester Road, Pennywell, but it did not cause officers any concerns.

Steven Corkin, 44, was arrested by police officers. Picture by National World

Their attention then fell upon a Stanley knife blade Corkin, of Southend Road, Springwell, had on him on Saturday, September 6.

Prosecutor Warren Ridley said Corkin was arrested but gave a 'no comment' interview when questioned about why he had the danger item.

Mr Ridley revealed the offender had committed the same offence in 2006 and also had a conviction for possession of an offensive weapon in 2002.

He told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Officers were on duty when they attended Portchester Road.

“They detained Mr Corkin because he matched someone suspected of having a bottle of ammonia.

“He was searched, and they did find a bottle of unidentified liquid, but they then also found a Stanley blade.

“He was arrested for having a bladed article. He was interviewed the next morning and made no comment to all questions.

“It’s a starting point of six months custody, with a range of three months to 12 months.

“He has previous for a bladed article in 2006 and for an offensive weapon from 2002.”

Corkin pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “His last Probation appointment was in 2019 and he has two previous offences going back quite a long time.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for reports and granted Corkin unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, November 12.

She told him: “You will be given credit for pleading guilty but with your record of offensive weapons and blades, I’m going to need a report from the Probation Service.”