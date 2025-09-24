Sunderland man admits carrying a bladed article in a public place
Steven Corkin, 44, did have a container with a liquid inside when confronted in Portchester Road, Pennywell, but it did not cause officers any concerns.
Their attention then fell upon a Stanley knife blade Corkin, of Southend Road, Springwell, had on him on Saturday, September 6.
Prosecutor Warren Ridley said Corkin was arrested but gave a 'no comment' interview when questioned about why he had the danger item.
Mr Ridley revealed the offender had committed the same offence in 2006 and also had a conviction for possession of an offensive weapon in 2002.
He told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Officers were on duty when they attended Portchester Road.
“They detained Mr Corkin because he matched someone suspected of having a bottle of ammonia.
“He was searched, and they did find a bottle of unidentified liquid, but they then also found a Stanley blade.
“He was arrested for having a bladed article. He was interviewed the next morning and made no comment to all questions.
“It’s a starting point of six months custody, with a range of three months to 12 months.
“He has previous for a bladed article in 2006 and for an offensive weapon from 2002.”
Corkin pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “His last Probation appointment was in 2019 and he has two previous offences going back quite a long time.”
District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for reports and granted Corkin unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, November 12.
She told him: “You will be given credit for pleading guilty but with your record of offensive weapons and blades, I’m going to need a report from the Probation Service.”