A court has heard how a former Nissan worker attacked three police officers and a paramedic in Sunderland during suspected booze fuelled violence.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court heard how Sean McKenna, 52, first moved his head as if to bite the paramedic and then grabbed her wrist at a property in Berwick Avenue, Town End Farm.

When police intervened and strapped McKenna, 52, of Kinghorn Square, Downhill, into an ambulance, he continued his shocking antics.

He shouted racist abuse at one PC and kicked him on an arm on Monday, March 10, prosecutor Paige Sparks said.

McKenna then headbutted another policeman on the shoulder, before smashing his head into a female officer’s face.

Four months earlier, on Sunday, November 17, he was found slumped in his Audi by police at the city’s Hendon Promenade.

A search of the vehicle uncovered four kitchen knives, leading to his arrest on weapons charges.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard McKenna fell into booze after ill health forced him to quit his car factory technician job.

Magistrates adjourned the case and ordered an all-options report, meaning McKenna could be jailed when later sentenced.

Ms Sparks said: “The matter begins when a paramedic attends an address. The defendant struggled to keep his head up, he had glazed eyes.

“He gestured in a bite motion, and she feared he would bite her. He swore and said he’s going to bite her.

“He grabbed her right wrist with force, causing pain. When in the ambulance, he was restrained on a stretcher.

“He said, ‘If you get me out of these cuffs, I’ll take you all on’. He kicked an officer to his arm.

“The defendant got up and said to another officer, ‘I’ll put the head on you’.

“He then tried to headbutt the officer but missed, but he did strike the shoulder. A WPC says he lunged forward and headbutted her.”

Of the knives’ offences, Ms Sparks added: “He was slumped over the steering wheel of an Audi A5.

“Knives were located in the vehicle. When questioned, he said he didn’t know about them.”

McKenna pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of a bladed article in public.

He also admitted four counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and one of racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

Alastair Naismith, defending, told magistrates: “This is something of a wake-up call.

“Seven months ago, he worked as a technician at Nissan, but he had issues with his knees and elbows and had to give up the job.

“His mental health has declined. He can drink a bottle or more of spirits or ten cans a day. He hadn’t drunk in 20 years.

“He doesn’t recall anything that happened with the emergency services.”

Mr Naismith said McKenna did not know why there were so many knives in his car.

McKenna was granted bail to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, May 8, on condition he lives and sleeps at his home address.