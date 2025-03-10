Sunderland man admits assault which left woman needing hospital treatment

A Sunderland man has admitted his involvement in the assault of a man and woman, with the female needing hospital treatment for a fractured and cut nose, as well as bruising and swelling.

The man was less seriously injured.

Newcastle Crown Court today heard that the victims had been out socialising on February 17 last year (2024) and were approached by Dillon Harrison and Stuart Taggart as they chatted to neighbours, in Sunderland, on their way back home.

Newcastle Crown Court heard an argument started, which turned violent and Harrison and Taggart threw punches and kicks.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court the female victim needed hospital treatment for her injuries.

Taggart, 22, of Thornedale Road, Thorney Close, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and was sentenced to 17 months, suspended for 21 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

Harrison, 30, of Wansbeck View Bay Caravan Park, Ashington, Northumberland, admitted the same offences and was sentenced to 20 months, suspended for 21 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 150 hours unpaid work.

The court heard Taggart is not heavily convicted and had a difficult personal background.

Judge Gavin Doig told them: "I'm giving you a chance today, I don't plan on giving you a second one."

Judge Doig warned the men they have to comply with the conditions imposed as part of the sentence and warned if they don't: "I will lock you up."