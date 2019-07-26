Sunderland man admits Asda robbery and Bridges shopping centre assault
A man has admitted robbing an ASDA store and attacking a man in the Bridges shopping centre.
By Kristy Dawson
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 18:01
David McBeth and Carl Minto appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link to Durham prison.
McBeth, 29, of Beven Avenue, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to robbery on June 27 and also admitted committing GBH on June 24.
Minto, 26, of Langhurst, Sunderland, has denied robbery on June 27.
Judge Edward Bindloss told Minto: "I'm sending your case for trial on 20 November."
Both were remanded in custody.