Sunderland man accused of murdering his brother after row over family dog was 'ticking time bomb', jury told

Samuel Campbell, 24, died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest which he sustained during a "scuffle" with his sibling William.

Newcastle Crown Court had heard the brothers had been in the garden of their mother's home in Silksworth, Sunderland, in June, where the argument started.

Jurors heard live evidence from Atlanta Stainbank, the ex-partner of Mr Campbell, who said she had witnessed the defendant become annoyed at minor issues in the past.

She told of how her and Mr Campbell had been together for just over three years after meeting at college before their separation.

Ms Stainbank accepted her recollection of the brothers' relationship dated back over five years ago but said: "When I first met William I saw him as a ticking time bomb.

"The little of things would make him go off.

"There was one time I think his mam had put something on his plate he didn't like and that caused him to smash the plate in front of his mam's feet.

"Some days he could be fine and have a laugh and have a normal conversation."

However, jurors heard that during arguments Campbell, now 26, would often make verbal threats towards them.

She added: "Sam would normally use his voice and try calm him down.

"He (Campbell) would quite often say 'I'm going to kill you' or make some sort of threat towards killing him.

"It was mainly directed at Sam but sometimes if I was there it would be 'I'm going to kill yous'.

"There was one occasion there had been some sort of argument. He went under the stairs to get a tool box.

"There was a hammer and he started using that as a threat.

"There was a separate occasion where again there was some sort of argument.

"He went into the kitchen draw and pulled out a knife. He just swung the knife around and again made his threats.

"I never saw William as afraid of anything. I thought he quite liked to be the intimidator in any situation."

Campbell's defence team disputed Ms Stainbank's recollection of the hammer incident, and told the court he had gone to the toolbox to retrieve a screwdriver to extract bone marrow from a dog treat.

Jurors heard that Campbell was taken to the police station where he confessed to stabbing his brother but insisted he didn't intend to kill him or cause anyserious harm.

He told police at the time he was unfit to answer questions but provided a pre-written statement and said: "I only wanted to defend myself against what Iperceived as a serious physical threat to me from him.

"After I stabbed him he stumbled in the garden for a short period then fell to the ground.

"I attempted to resuscitate him and was giving him CPR. I'm utterly devastated by what has happened, I cannot believe it."

Campbell, of Allen Court, Stokesley, North Yorkshire, denies murder.