Sunderland man accused of death by dangerous driving

By Gareth Crickmer

Freelance Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:43 BST
South Tyneside Magistrates' Courtplaceholder image
South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World
A Sunderland motorist has been accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of a man seriously injured in a roads’ smash 11 years ago.

Kevin Hubbard, 67, is said to have been involved in a crash on the 70mph A19 dual carriageway in Sunderland on November 5, 2014.

Most Popular

Keith Jameson, who was aged in his 60s at the time, died on Tuesday, April 16 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hubbard was due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 22, to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

But the defendant, of Lichfield Road, Carley Hill, did not appear, due to recently undergoing surgery, his solicitor Angus Westgarth said.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the case until Wednesday, November 5 to the same court.

Members of Mr Jameson’s family were in court.

Related topics:SunderlandDriving
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice