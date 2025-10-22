Sunderland man accused of death by dangerous driving
Kevin Hubbard, 67, is said to have been involved in a crash on the 70mph A19 dual carriageway in Sunderland on November 5, 2014.
Keith Jameson, who was aged in his 60s at the time, died on Tuesday, April 16 last year.
Mr Hubbard was due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 22, to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
But the defendant, of Lichfield Road, Carley Hill, did not appear, due to recently undergoing surgery, his solicitor Angus Westgarth said.
Magistrates agreed to adjourn the case until Wednesday, November 5 to the same court.
Members of Mr Jameson’s family were in court.