Sunderland man accused of attempted murder after two women are hit by car at a wedding
A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after allegedly running two women over at a wedding.
Benjamin Ashman, 36, of Sunderland Road, Houghton, has been remanded in custody following an incident at Bowburn Hall Hotel, in Bowburn, near Durham City, in which one woman was left with what police call "serious injuries".
Ashman faces two charges of attempted murder and one count each of assault, dangerous driving, refusing to provide a specimen and criminal damage to property worth more than £5,000.
He will appear before a judge at Durham Crown Court on Friday, September 27, after the case was transferred from Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.
A Durham Police statement earlier said: "Police were called to an altercation at Bowburn Hall Hotel, in Durham, in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 24).
"The woman, who is in her 50s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, with serious injuries after she was allegedly struck by a Vauxhall Grandland.
"A woman in her 20s was also struck by the vehicle and was taken to hospital.
"A 36-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. He was also charged with criminal damage, dangerous driving and failing to provide a sample.
"He was remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court today.
"A 26-year-old woman who was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault has been released under investigation."