A raider who threatened to stab a supermarket manager over a bag of cheese has kept his freedom.

Kieton Pearson walked into a Heron food shop, filled a carrier bag with "several pieces of cheese" and made his way to the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Newcastle Crown Court heard his path was blocked by the store manager and they grappled over the bag.

Kieton Pearson. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

The manager warned the raider he would be on the store CCTV but Pearson told him he wanted to go back to prison as "I get better food there".

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told the court after the worker managed to take the carrier back, Pearson produced a knife and demanded the bag back, or he would "stab him".

The court heard Pearson eventually "gave up" and left empty handed then returned shortly afterwards and apologised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pearson, 24, of High Street, Easington Lane, Sunderland, who was out on licence from a prison term for handling stolen goods and has other convictions, admitted attempted robbery and having a bladed article.

Mr Ahmad said Pearson had gone into the shop at Hetton on March 28 and added: "He made his way through the shop and was spotted by the manager of the shop.

"He was seen to fill a carrier bag with several pieces of cheese.

"The manager left his office and shouted and the defendant ran towards the exit doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His route was blocked by the manager and he tried to grapple the bag away, the two pulled at the carrier bag and the manager won out, he was able to pull the bag from the defendant and told him to leave.

"He made his way towards the door and the defendant turned around, removed a knife from his coat. He held it in his left hand, extending his right to seek the return of the bag.

"He moved towards the manager and told him if he didn't hand over the bag he would stab him.

"Eventually the defendant gave up and left."

Mr Ahmed said during the confrontation Pearson said he wanted to go back to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

prison as "I get better food there" and did later return to apologise for what he had done.

The court heard during the manager was left "shaken up" and had believed he might come to some harm.

Shaun Routledge, defending, said Pearson had a difficult upbringing, has suffered bereavement, would be suitable for drug treatment and wants to change.

Mr Routledge added: "He apologises through me."

Mr Recorder James Wood KC sentenced Pearson to two years, suspended for 18 months, with drug rehabilitation requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad