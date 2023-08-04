A drug dealer who warned police "I will cut your necks off" while armed with two machetes has been put behind bars.

Officers attended John Monarch's home in August 2018 to search for a fugitive who they believed to be inside but he was "abusive and aggressive" and refused to let them in.

Newcastle Crown Court heard after a stand-off, with armed police being drafted in, two Kinder eggs containing 41 wraps of crack cocaine, a small amount of class C drug, cash and the wanted man, were all recovered from the house.

Prosecutor Peter Byrne said officers had gone to Monarch's address in Hendon, Sunderland, to carry out a search for the man.

John Monarch. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Mr Byrne added: "The defendant came to the front door and was abusive and aggressive to the officers.

"He produced two machetes, which he bound together and threatened to assault the officers, saying 'come on, get in here, I will cut your necks off'.

The court heard the officers called for back-up from colleagues and armed response were summoned.

Monarch eventually left the house but still refused to let the police inside so the officers forced entry.

Two Kinder Eggs, containing 41 wraps of crack cocaine worth around £820, £415 cash and a small amount of Class C drug were found inside.

Mr Byrne added: "The wanted male was in fact hiding inside the house."

Monarch, 44, of Tower Street West, Sunderland, admitted affray, possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply and possessing a class C drug.

The court heard he has convictions for 110 previous offences.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Monarch has "turned a corner" in the last five years and wants to have employment.

Mr Cornberg said: "He was selling drugs to fund his own habit".

He added Monarch is now "motivated" and is working with the authorities who can help him.