A man caused his own arrest when he tipped off police he planned to leave home armed with a 15in machete, a court heard.

Michael Sayers, 34, was duly arrested moments after making the call and stepping from his front door in Torquay Road, Thorney Close.

But he had no intention to harm but only to spark an emergency aid response for his sister who he feared was in danger, his solicitor said.

Sayers heard her scream during a phone call to her at 3.15pm on Sunday, July 28 – and took fright and flight.

He phoned police for assistance but took the law into his own hands, believing they had no intention of responding.

The offender even informed the call handler the route he intended to walk to his relative’s abode.

Prosecutor Paige Sparks said: “Police received a report, and they found the defendant with a machete of 15in long.

“He complied and put the machete down onto the floor. He made full admissions.

“His last offence was possession of a bladed article. The starting point is six months. “The crown applies for the forfeiture and destruction of the machete.”

Sayers, who has four previous convictions from six offences, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article in public.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “There’s a background history of mental illness.

“He says that he’d rang his sister and could hear her screaming down the phone and he was very concerned.

“He phoned the police, but they didn’t seem bothered. He told them that he was going out and this was the route he was taking and that he would have a machete.

“He didn’t have any plans to use the machete. He thought that if he told them he was taking it, they would attend.

“He thought about it the wrong way. He was honest and made admissions to police and has admitted it today.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield deferred sentence to the same court to Tuesday, October 1, so Sayers could undergo three months of mental health treatment.

She told him he will not be jailed when he returns if he commits no more crimes and works with his mental health team.