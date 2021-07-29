The incident happened at The Bluebell pub.

Heavily convicted Matthew Cain, 33, told shocked Stacey Wynd at the Bluebell, in Fulwell Road: “It wasn’t meant for you.”

But he had also pushed her minutes earlier when she tried to stop him causing trouble with a customer.

Cain, of Queens Avenue, Seaburn, struck on Wednesday, April 21, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Clare Irving said: “Ms Wynd is the assistant manager and was alerted to the defendant being present.

“He had caused problems the previous day. After about an hour, he became argumentative with other customers..

“He is asked to leave a customer alone. He has said that he was going to knock someone out.

“He continued to antagonise other customers. He was told his behaviour was such that he wasn’t getting another drink.”

Ms Irving said burly Cain made aggressive comments about a punter – and tried to follow the man to the toilets.

She said Ms Wynd blocked his entrance, telling him only one customer was allowed into the loo at a time due to Covid regulations.

And she added: “When the man came out, he tried to approach him. He pushed Ms Wynd out of the way.

“The other customer came to her assistance. The defendant was detained by other customers.

“He was taken outside. He pushed another customer to the ground. Police were called.

“He punched this lady to the right side of her face. He immediately apologised and said, ‘It wasn’t meant for you’.”

Cain left the premises and was standing outside a nearby Sainsbury’s outlet when police arrived.

The court heard he had 26 previous convictions, including five for assault, from 36 offences.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “On this day, he had received devastating news about his fiancée’s grandmother.

“He stopped drinking that day and hasn’t touched a drop since.”

District Judge Kathryn Meek ordered a report into Cain’s offending.