Sunderland knifeman sent video threats to former friend during terrifying New Year's Day showdown

Taylor Carr had fallen out with a former friend over money but sent him a "conciliatory" text on December 31 saying "hope 22 is better for you".

Newcastle Crown Court heard when he received a message about cash in response, Carr sent a "tirade" of abuse to the man and his partner, as well as threats and warnings he would burn their house down.

Prosecutor Kelly Sherif told the court: "At approximately 3.40am the defendant had sent a video message to the complainant, showing the defendant travelling in a vehicle and saying 'you think it's a joke, you better be ****** ready because I am'.

Taylor Carr.

"On the dashboard a knife was clearly visible.

"Given this, the complainant was in fear he would carry out threats that he had or would further make."

The court heard Carr had tried to contact the man's partner via a Facebook phone call and had sent her threatening messages warning "I'm going to come and burn your house down".

Miss Sherif said when police arrived at the man's home, in the Sunderland area, he received another video message from Carr, inviting him to "get outside and sort it out".

When a police officer searched the area he found Carr, who was "shouting into his mobile telephone" .

Carr, 25, formerly of Sunderland and now of Green Lane, Ashington, Northumberland, admitted he had a knife in his trousers and was also carrying a balaclava and gloves.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and sending malicious communications.

Andrew Walker, defending, said Carr's behaviour was "inexplicable on a number of levels" and he is not someone who would ordinarily carry a weapon or act volatile.

Mr Walker said Carr's actions were "out of character" and he had no real intention to carry out his threats and would not have used the knife.

Carr, who the court heard has a "decent work history", claimed he had the knife for protection.

Mr Recorder Tom Moran told Carr: "They were terrified, in fear for their safety and for their children, who were in the house."