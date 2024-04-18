Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old went missing from his Esplanade West home in Sunderland on 18 April 2022.

His body was found more than a month later in a makeshift grave on a disused industrial estate in Sunderland, south of the River Wear between the Northern Spire Bridge and Claxheugh Rocks on May 31.

Kieran had been stabbed multiple times and his body set on fire.

Two men were later charged in connection with Kieran’s death and stood trial at Newcastle Crown Court where they were both acquitted of murder.

Whilst Louis Hackett’s fingerprints were found, there were other unidentified fingerprints left around the grave. The public’s help identifying whoever left those fingerprints will assist in bringing Kieran’s killers to justice.

A judge concluded at the hearing that Kieran’s killer remains at large and stated, "the real perpetrator or perpetrators have got away with it. Justice has not been done".

Today, independent charity Crimestoppers announced it is offering £20,000 for anonymous information on the murder of Kieran Williams.

Alongside the reward, Kieran's mother, Tracey Williams, issued a heartfelt plea for information.

“As a mother, I cannot express the horror and ongoing trauma that I feel,” she said.

“I wake up heartbroken and fall asleep crying. It’s an ongoing torture to know that I will never spend one more moment with my son.

“I am desperate for justice for Kieran just as any other parent would be. I continue to walk the streets where Kieran was last seen in the hope that someone, anyone will tell me what happened to my son and why.

“I know that there are people out there who know what happened to Kieran.

“I am a proud woman and a proud mother, but I am begging anyone with information to come forward.

“Please try to imagine just for a moment the pain and desperation I continue to feel every minute of every hour of every day.”

Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation by offering up to £20,000 for information the charity exclusively receives - via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111 – that leads to the arrest and conviction of those linked to Kieran William's murder.

The reward is available for three months and is due to expire on July 18, 2024.

Fleur Brown, North East Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Kieran was only 18 years old and his murder was horrific. As the judge stated, the perpetrator or perpetrators are still out there.

“We believe there are people who know what happened but may have been too scared to come forward or because of misplaced loyalty. This is their chance to make things right whilst staying completely anonymous when you contact our charity.

“Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, is reaching out to anyone who has stayed silent but now wants to do the right thing. Even if they think that what they know is insignificant, I urge them to tell us.

“Our charity hopes that by appealing for anonymous information and offering a reward, Kieran’s family, finally, will have the answers they desperately need.”

Information passed directly to the police will not qualify. This Crimestoppers reward will only qualify for information passed exclusively to the charity by calling 0800 555 111 or by completing a secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Anonymity: Crimestoppers guarantees complete anonymity, meaning that people who call or contact them online can pass on what they know without ever giving any personal details. Computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility.

Claiming a reward: The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police.

A reward code must be asked for when calling the charity on 0800 555 111. If you contact Crimestoppers via the anonymous online form, the 'keeping in contact’ facility must be used and a reward code must be requested on your initial contact with the charity.