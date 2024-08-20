Sunderland Iraq war veteran is latest jailed for violent disorder in the city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former soldier who threw missiles at a police line during a city centre riot has been jailed.

Philip Cawthorne. | Northumbria Police.

Philip Cawthorne, 38, hurled a beer can followed by an item he picked up from the ground at officers when violence flared in Sunderland on August 2.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he was one of hundreds of others who took part in the large scale act of disorder, which had spread across the country.

Cawthorne, of Southend Road, Sunderland, who has previous convictions and cautions, admitted violent disorder and has been jailed for 26 months.

The court heard he served in the army between 2002 and 2005, which included a tour of Iraq, but has been unemployed since 2017.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said Cawthorne's service to his country went in his favour but told him: "You and others brought shame upon the city of Sunderland.

"For no justifiable reason whatsoever you and many more gathered in the city centre and participated in an orgy of mindless destruction, violence and disorder.

"The mayhem was widespread."

Prosecutor Emma Dowling said police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as disorder spread throughout Sunderland that Friday afternoon and the area was unsafe for ordinary members of the public.

Miss Dowling said: "Officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence. Officers were attacked with missiles and verbally abused.

"Four required hospital treatment and some are not fit enough to return to frontline duties.

"Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs.

"At times lone police on vehicle patrol found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.

"Families of a number of officers were at home in fear for their loved ones out on duty, having witnesses the horror of what was unfolding on news and social media."

The court heard the city's police hub was set on fire, business premises were smashed and shops were looted.

Cawthorne was caught on camera amongst the mob, shouting and acting aggressively.

Miss Dowling told the court: "He throws a can which effectively discharges liquid all the way along until it hits the leg of a police officer."

The court heard Cawthorne then picked up something from the ground and threw the item towards the police line.

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said in an impact statement it remains unclear how much damage was caused by the rioters but the cost of repairs could run to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Police vehicles as well as community buildings and businesses came under attack.

Ms Jardine said the violence was met with a £1million policing operation and the psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known.

She added: "The North East is a wonderful, vibrant and safe place to live and work.

"The vast majority of our people are law abiding, proud members of the community."

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said Cawthorne joined the army at 16 and served in Iraq when he was 18 but was later discharged due to poor health.

Miss Allinson-Howells said Cathorne has alcohol problems and wishes to apologise to the police and the people of Sunderland for his behaviour that day.

Miss Allinson-Howells added that he is "at a loss" to explain and said: "He remembers so very little of his involvement."