Sunderland house-sitter crashed friend's car after taking it to get pizza

Samantha Hilton, 35, crashed the Seat Arona just minutes into her journey – then had to confess all to her pal and police.

Hilton, of Ramillies Road, Hylton Red House, had the prang in Ryhope Road, Ryhope, also while unlicensed and uninsured, a court heard.

But her main offence of aggravated vehicle taking on Thursday, September 23, was stupid and not malicious, her solicitor claimed.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard it also caused a temporary though now healed rift with her victim.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “A lady of previous good character who is entrusted with house-sitting by a friend.

“She was looking after his house when he was away for a few days. He came back on September 27 and saw some damage to his vehicle.

“She says that she took the car and caused the damage. He confirmed he had not given consent for her to drive it.

“She had an accident on Ryhope Road, and drove without insurance or a licence.”

Hilton pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and driving without insurance and without a licence.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “She was house-sitting and went to get a pizza. It was very silly, and she accepts that it was very silly.

“He has come back, and she made reparations. She has taken herself to the police station.

“It’s unusual. It’s an aggravated vehicle taking because she took it and had a crash, but it’s not malicious, it was sheer stupidity.

“This has been a huge error of judgement. Five minutes has cost her a lot. She has saved the friendship.

“It was five minutes of stupidity to get a pizza. She has made amends to this gentleman.”