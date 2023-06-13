A host cut the throat of one of his Christmas Day dinner guests and killed him after the festive celebrations turned sour, murder jurors have heard.

Successful businessman Adam Jenkins severed Simon Birch's jugular vein and carotid artery when he drew a knife across the left side of his neck in the late evening on December 25 2021, it is claimed.

Mr Birch, 39, who was the partner of Jenkins' sister, lost an "enormous" amount of blood and was declared dead just after midnight on Boxing Day.

Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, Sunderland, denies murder and manslaughter and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court heard what happened during the deadly confrontation was captured on CCTV and has been played in court.

Prosecutor Francis Fitzgibbon KC told the court Jenkins, a construction firm boss, had hosted a family festive celebration at his home, which was set in its own land and had outhouses including a private bar and games room.

Mr Fitzgibbon said those present appeared to have a happy day although there may have been a suggestion of some "simmering tensions" between Mr Birch and his partner Emma Jenkins.

The court heard after the family and guests had eaten, everyone ended up in the bar building for karaoke and games and the adults continued drinking and "pushing the boat out" to celebrate Christmas.

Host Jenkins left the outdoor bar and went to bed in the main house at around 9.15pm.

The court heard the evening took a "sour turn" when there was an incident involving Mr Birch in the bar room and "ill feeling" developed between him and his partner Emma Jenkins.

Mr Fitzgibbon said the couple went to bed separately in the main house but Mr Birch was later disturbed by noises of others in the house and got back up, found Emma Jenkins and "slapped her in the head".

The prosecutor told jurors: "Emma Jenkins ran downstairs, followed by Simon Birch and now things get out of hand, chaos starts."

The court heard Mr Birch and Emma Jenkins had to be separated.

Mr Fitzgibbon said Jenkins was also woken up by the disturbance and by then "tempers were running high".

He added: "Mr Birch was seen to punch the defendant and another witness suggests the defendant pushed Mr Birch over and threw a toy at him, then they were both fighting."

Mr Fitzgibbon said the exact sequence of what happened during the melee remains unclear but added: "We say that the violence in the house, even if initiated by Simon Birch, made this defendant so angry and outraged at Mr Birch that he made up his mind to attack him, not just with his fists but with a blade."

The court heard Jenkins was ushered into the kitchen by his partner Natalie Shaw to get him "out of the way of" Mr Birch.

Mr Fitzgibbon said Emma Jenkins suffered a cut to her head which was bleeding and could have been either from Mr Birch punching her or from falling onto an object.

The court heard while Jenkins was in the kitchen his partner Miss Shaw rang for the police and Mr Birch was "ushered out of the house".

Mr Fitzgibbon said Mr Birch appeared "calm" on CCTV footage which showed him walking away but Jenkins then went out of the back door and approached him. He added: "The prosecution say that the defendant took with him three knives from the kitchen, a bread knife and two sharp knives.

"CCTV footage shows him cross a patio area and step over a low wall to get to Mr Birch.

"As he does this he can be seen to select one of the knives he's carrying, which he holds in his right hand."

Referring to Mr Birch, Mr Fitzgibbon added: "The prosecution say that whatever he had been doing in the house, however badly he had been behaving in the house, at his point he was posing no threat to anybody.

"He was standing in the yard, alone and unarmed.

"You will see the defendant approach him. He puts his arms out to the side, with palms exposed, showing he had nothing in his hands.

"The defendant does not pause when he goes up to Mr Birch, there may or may not have been a brief exchange of words but almost instantly the defendant drew the knife quickly and firmly across the left side of Mr Birch's throat, causing unsurvivable injuries."

The court heard Miss Shaw tried to help the injured man.

Jurors heard Jenkins rang the emergency services afterward and said "I've killed him". He can be heard crying an asking for an ambulance.

He then removed his top and tried to help stem Mr Birch's bleeding but he efforts to save him were unsuccessful.