Sunderland hospital patient fired homophobic abuse at police officer in front of children

David McCully, 29, verbally abused the officer and made other vile comments at Sunderland Royal Hospital, having already threatened staff.

McCully, of Rennie Road, Downhill, was being treated for a head wound on Wednesday, October 20, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

He committed what was described in court as a “hate crime” and admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour causing harassment alarm or distress, while subject to a suspended prison sentence for burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

Magistrates refused to activate the two-year suspended jail term, imposed by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court last June.

But they warned they were obliged to send his case back to that court for their decision to be reviewed.

Prosecutor Jonathan Straughan said: “The officer was called to attend Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“The defendant had suffered a head injury and was present at the hospital.

“The officer has stated the defendant made threats to assault staff and was being aggressive, and his behaviour was distressing.”

Mr Straughan said McCully then made several “homophobic” remarks.

He added: “The remarks have been directed at the officer. They were homophobic in nature.”

The officer’s victim statement, read to the court, confirmed McCully’s words were said in front of children and members of the public.

Defence solicitor Harry Burn said McCully was doing well on his suspended sentence order, which included checks which proved he was drug-free.

Mr Burn added: “He was in the hospital with a head wound. He told the police during his interview that he didn’t recall making these comments.

“He has to accept the homophobic remarks, but there’s no statement from the officer to say how he felt.

“Police officers have to be more robust than members of the public due to their job, but that’s not to say the officer should have been subjected to this.

“There’s nothing there, in the interests of justice, to encroach upon the suspended sentence.

“He’s doing quite well with the Probation Service. This offence happened five months ago.”