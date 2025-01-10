Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A homeless serial thief who pinched over £3,400 of goods from Sunderland shops in 27 raids has been granted his wish of being jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl Robson, 34, is starting 32 weeks behind bars for a pricey 10-week crime spree he claimed he committed to survive life on the streets.

Karl Robson. | Northumbria Police

After his last arrest, he told his solicitor his only hope of turning things around was to rebuild from the cold comfort of a prison cell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Gerry Armstrong said Robson welcomed being jailed so he would be warm, safe and away from drugs.

After jailing Robson, magistrates in South Tyneside told him they hoped he would get the help he needed and that “the world will be kinder to you” on release.

Prosecutor John Garside revealed the offences were committed between Monday, September 23, and Monday, January 6.

Mr Garside said Robson targeted a city branch of TK Maxx 10 times, taking over £1,500 of goods, including jackets and coats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also stole from Tesco four times, including from its Station Road outlet in Fulwell, making off with around £400 of stock such as gin and groceries.

The offender twice stole tools – totalling £500 - from B&Q’s Trimdon Street shop, and took £110 of goods from Lidl and £142 in three raids at a B&M.

Other thefts included £140 of items from retailer Foot Asylum, £160 of stock from Apple Green service station – and a frozen chicken from Farm Foods.

Robson pleaded guilty to 27 counts of theft from a shop and two counts of failing to surrender to custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Robson had consistently been left without support in his efforts to find housing and around mental health issues.

Mr Armstrong added: “He got into drugs, it was a slippery slope. He said to me, ‘Just get me locked up’.

“What a way for a client to say to his solicitor, ‘Can you get me locked up’. He said, ‘Perhaps it’s better for me if I get to prison.’

“He said it would help him to regroup. He said he will be warm and have something to eat and can get away from drugs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates jailed Robson for eight weeks for four thefts, to run consecutively to each other.

They jailed him eight weeks for all other thefts, to run concurrently to each other and to the four thefts.

There was no separate penalty for failing to surrender.