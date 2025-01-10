Sunderland homeless man jailed after committing 27 thefts 'to keep him alive on the streets'
Karl Robson, 34, is starting 32 weeks behind bars for a pricey 10-week crime spree he claimed he committed to survive life on the streets.
After his last arrest, he told his solicitor his only hope of turning things around was to rebuild from the cold comfort of a prison cell.
Defence solicitor Gerry Armstrong said Robson welcomed being jailed so he would be warm, safe and away from drugs.
After jailing Robson, magistrates in South Tyneside told him they hoped he would get the help he needed and that “the world will be kinder to you” on release.
Prosecutor John Garside revealed the offences were committed between Monday, September 23, and Monday, January 6.
Mr Garside said Robson targeted a city branch of TK Maxx 10 times, taking over £1,500 of goods, including jackets and coats.
He also stole from Tesco four times, including from its Station Road outlet in Fulwell, making off with around £400 of stock such as gin and groceries.
The offender twice stole tools – totalling £500 - from B&Q’s Trimdon Street shop, and took £110 of goods from Lidl and £142 in three raids at a B&M.
Other thefts included £140 of items from retailer Foot Asylum, £160 of stock from Apple Green service station – and a frozen chicken from Farm Foods.
Robson pleaded guilty to 27 counts of theft from a shop and two counts of failing to surrender to custody.
Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Robson had consistently been left without support in his efforts to find housing and around mental health issues.
Mr Armstrong added: “He got into drugs, it was a slippery slope. He said to me, ‘Just get me locked up’.
“What a way for a client to say to his solicitor, ‘Can you get me locked up’. He said, ‘Perhaps it’s better for me if I get to prison.’
“He said it would help him to regroup. He said he will be warm and have something to eat and can get away from drugs.”
Magistrates jailed Robson for eight weeks for four thefts, to run consecutively to each other.
They jailed him eight weeks for all other thefts, to run concurrently to each other and to the four thefts.
There was no separate penalty for failing to surrender.