Sunderland hit-and-run victim in induced coma as police reveal those involved knew each other

Police at the scene of Ramillies Road in Red House

A 33-year-old man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Ramillies Road, Sunderland, in the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 1).

He remains in hospital and was placed in an induced coma after sustaining serious injuries to his legs and spine.

The vehicle involved made off from the scene but officers have since located a silver Renault in a car park near Roedean Road – which detectives believe was involved in the collision.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation.

Northumbria Police has also confirmed that the victim and those involved are known to each other.

Ramillies Road was taped off for almost 11 hours as forensic teams scoured the street following the 3.20am collision.

Now, as a team of detectives continue to track down the driver, the officer leading the investigation has asked residents in the area to check their CCTV and any dashcam footage to spot anything suspicious.

Detective Constable Patrick Keenan, of Northumbria Police’s Southern CID, said: “This was a very serious incident that has left a man hospitalised with multiple injuries.

“We are committed to determining the circumstances surrounding the collision and bringing those responsible to justice.

“At this stage, we believe those involved were known to each other and officers continue to carry out house-to-house enquiries as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The incident happened in a busy area of the city and a number of private CCTV cameras will have been in operation on the morning in question. We are now asking members of the public to check their footage and bring anything of interest forward to officers.

“If you do have CCTV footage, or if any motorists in the area have dashcam footage, please take a second to have a look – it could hold the key to the investigation.”