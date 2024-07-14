Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A grandad caught with an illegal haul of 84,000 cigarettes and 25 kilos of rolling tobacco had kept his freedom.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North News & Pictures Ltd nort

Police had stopped George Krager's car in Ocean Road, South Shields, in May last year and found non-duty paid packs in the vehicle.

Officers informed him they would then search his home and he gave them a fake address before they quickly found the correct one - and more contraband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North News & Pictures Ltd nort

Newcastle Crown Court heard the stash of cigarettes in the vehicle and house was liable to have over £42,000 duty paid.

Krager, 67, of Acklam Street, Sunderland, admitted storage and sale of non-duty paid cigarettes and tobacco with intent to defraud customs and excise.

Christopher Knox, defending, said Krager had been "put under pressure" to hold onto the illegal goods and has significant health problems.

Mr Recorder David Gordon said Krager was dealing in goods which pose an "obvious health risk" but accepted he has major medical problems.

Krager was sentenced to 15 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and the recorder ordered that the illegal cigarettes and tobacco are to be destroyed.