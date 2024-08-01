Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A grandfather who set his flat on fire while he was still inside has been given another chance at freedom.

Paul Sloan. | Northumbria Police

Fire crews and police were alerted to a blaze at the property in Murton Street, Sunderland, where they were greeted with thick smoke while occupant Paul Sloan was in another room.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 51-year-old told officers he had started the fire himself by setting alight paper and a cardboard shoe box.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister said there were other flats surrounding Sloan's property which were mostly occupied by residents over the age of 70.

Sloan, who has previous convictions but has never been to prison before, admitted arson reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Mr Pallister said: "Police confirmed in the days leading up to the offence the defendant reported he was being threatened.

"The defendant was offered support for his mental health and going issues but the defendant refused assistance and asked officers to leave the flat.

"On the night of the 8th of April the defendant attended the address of his neighbour asking for some 'fag packets.' He refused and the defendant returned to his flat.

"Later that night the fire service received a call from the defendant who reported he needed the fire service and police because he intended to set himself and his flat on fire and that people were trying to get into his flat to kill him."

Sloan's neighbour was also alerted to the smoke and he knocked on his door to ask if he was inside.

In reply, Sloan said: "Aye, there's a fire in my flat."

Police attended the property at 11:40pm and found black smoke and a hole burned into the floor.

A probe by fire investigators confirmed the fire was started by setting flammable items alight which ended up causing around £3,500 in damage.

Judge Stephen Earl told Sloan if he sent him to jail it would likely only a matter of months would be served due to the time he had already spent in custody.

Instead he was sentenced to two years suspended for two years.

The judge said: "The fire was relatively short lived. It was simply setting fire to combustible items, it seems mostly paper or papers.

"All fire is a significant risk."

Laura Miller, defending, said: "This is a defendant who has experienced his first time in custody. He describes feeling clean.

"Drugs and alcohol have decimated Mr Sloan's life. He is very sorry."

Sloan was also ordered to complete 40 rehabilitation days and a nine-month alcohol treatment programme....