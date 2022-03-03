Sunderland graffiti vandals slammed for causing a 'blot on our beautfil seafront'

Council bosses say the “eyesore graffiti” which was sprayed on buildings, bins and other street furniture along Seaburn over the weekend could cost thousands of pounds to clean up.

Now both they and police are appealing for help to catch those responsible for causing the mess – and asking people if they know those behind the tags and can help bring them to justice.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, said: "Our teams work really hard to keep our seafront with its award-winning blue flag beaches looking its best all year round and it’s such a shame when they get diverted away from this to clean up unsightly graffiti.

Graffiti along Seaburn Promenade.

"Not only is it a blot on our beautiful seafront but it's also going to take days and days and potentially cost thousands of pounds to clean up. Those responsible really should be ashamed of themselves.

"We know that our residents care passionately about the environment and that graffiti really upsets them. We also know from our 2020 Let's Talk consultation that they want to see more enforcement action.

"So I'm hoping that someone will know who is behind this or recognise the tags and come forward with the information we need to take action.

"We are actively working with Northumbria Police to identify those responsible and where people are identified we will take action. So, I'd urge anyone with any information which could help catch the culprits behind this mindless vandalism to contact either the police or the council."

Graffiti sprayed along Seaburn Promenade at the weekend.

Inspector Steve Prested, of Northumbria Police, said: "Intentional acts of criminal damage are totally unacceptable and we are committed to taking robust action against anybody found to be responsible for this graffiti spate.

"The North East is one of the most beautiful regions to live, work and visit in the entire country - so for somebody to deliberately target the seafront in this way is absolutely appalling."

Anyone with information about the graffiti attack can contact the council on 0191 520 5550 or the police on 101.

More of the graffiti along Seaburn Promenade.