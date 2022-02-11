Sunderland gambling addict carried out string of frauds - in hope of being caught

Confidence trickster David Todd, 37, told a court he hoped police would catch him so he might get the help he needs to fight his betting habit.

Todd, of Cromwell Street, Millfield, made the admission to magistrates in South Tyneside, who spared him jail.

They heard he committed 16 low value offences against businesses between November 4, 2020, and October 26 last year.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

He entered shops, petrol stations, transport hubs and other retail premises across the region – and asked staff for change.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said Todd’s modus operandi was to persuade employees they had given him lesser value notes back – or none at all.

Mr Anderson said Todd’s bamboozling sleight of hand tactics, in which he would hide the notes up a sleeve, netted him around £600 before police intervened.

Todd had pleaded guilty to 16 charges of fraud by false representation at an earlier hearing – and was warned he could be jailed.

But after chair of bench Kay Gilbert told him that was not to be his fate, he said: “To be honest, I should be.

“I done it for help, I done it on purpose. I tried to put myself in jail. I’ve two kids, I’ve let them down.

“I’ll take the help, that’s the truth. I promise you I’m done, that’s me done.”

Premises targeted by Todd included Southside Service Station at Peterlee, Sunderland’s Newcastle Road Post Office, and Harton Convenience Store, in South Shields.

He also struck at a service station at Bedlington, Northumberland, a jewellery store in Darlington, and a newsagent in Crook, Co Durham – and 10 other outlets.

Alaister Naismith, defending, said: “Mr Todd is someone who the Probation Service thinks is capable of rehabilitation, if he carries out the work with them.”

Magistrates sentenced Todd to an 18-month community order, with up to 32 rehabilitation days.

He must also take part in a gambling addiction intervention programme, and complete 120 hours of unpaid work.