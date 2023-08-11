A Sunderland footballer faces trial for rape next year.

Jack Diamond, who is also accused of sexual assault, will be tried for both offences at the same time.

At Newcastle Crown Court today the 23-year-old winger today pleaded not guilty to the rape of a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diamond, of Fatfield, in Washington, had already denied the sexual assault charge, relating to the same complainant, at an earlier hearing.

Judge Edward Bindloss said Diamond now faces a trial on both charges, starting on Tuesday January 2, with a three-day time estimate.

Diamond was granted conditional bail in the meantime.

The footballer, who went through the Sunderland AFC Academy from the age of 14, made his senior debut in October 2018.

He has gone on to make 28 first team appearances, scoring one goal, but he has spent three periods on loan at Harrogate Town, and, most recently at Lincoln City, during the 2022/23 season.