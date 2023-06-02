Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond charged with rape and sexual assault faces trial in 2024
He was suspended from SAFC after being charged
A Sunderland footballer accused of sex offences faces trial next year.
Winger Jack Diamond is alleged to have raped a woman in Wearside in 2022.
Prosecutors also claim Diamond, 23, of Falstone, Fatfield, Washington, sexually assaulted the same woman.
At Newcastle Crown Court today Diamond was not asked to enter a plea to the rape charge but he pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault allegation.
Judge Paul Sloan KC set a trial date for January 2 2024 and Diamond has been granted conditional bail in the meantime.
Sunderland AFC suspended Diamond with immediate effect following the charges, and Lincoln City, where he had been on loan, terminated his stay.