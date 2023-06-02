A Sunderland footballer accused of sex offences faces trial next year.

Winger Jack Diamond is alleged to have raped a woman in Wearside in 2022.

Prosecutors also claim Diamond, 23, of Falstone, Fatfield, Washington, sexually assaulted the same woman.

At Newcastle Crown Court today Diamond was not asked to enter a plea to the rape charge but he pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault allegation.

Judge Paul Sloan KC set a trial date for January 2 2024 and Diamond has been granted conditional bail in the meantime.